Ellen DeGeneres tests COVID positive

MansoorPublished: 10th December 2020 11:10 pm IST

Washington: American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday (local time) revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 62-year-old actor shared a statement on Twitter informing about it. “Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

Ellen further assured that she has been feeling fine and is following all the CDC guidelines.

“I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified,” she said. “I’ll see you again after the holidays.”
Ellen then urged everyone to “be healthy and safe,” as she concluded her statement with love.

Source: ANI

READ:  I stand with BJP and farmers: Sunny Deol
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 10th December 2020 11:10 pm IST
Back to top button