Ellen Page changes name to Elliot, announces being ‘trans’

Los Angeles, Dec 2 : Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and Umbrella Academy, has announced a change of name. Page will now be known as Elliot, and the star also announced the decision of being identified as transgender.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” announced on Twitter.

Page has been “endlessly inspired” by many in the trans community to take the decision.

“Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” Page wrote.

“And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” the actor added.

Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, and identifies as transgender and non-binary. This means the actor wishes to identify as neither man nor woman, reports variety.com.

Page is also known for roles in projects such as the X-Men series, Inception, Whip It! and Flatliners.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.