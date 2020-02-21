menu
search
21 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Elli Avram channels Jolie’s Tomb Raider look

Posted by Qayam Updated: February 21, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Elli Avram channels Jolie’s Tomb Raider look
Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Elli Avram look from “Malang” has garnered wide praise, and pictures from her look test reminds one of Angelina Jolies Lara Croft from Hollywood film “Tomb Raider”.

Elli can be seen in different poses, as she looks at the camera with intensity. She is wearing a black vest, pants and shoes – giving major “Tomb Raider” vibes.

On the professional front, Elli is enjoying the success of filmmaker Mohit Suri’s “Malang”, which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release.

“Malang” released on February 7. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Source:
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved