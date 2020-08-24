Elli AvrRam does the full split in her new post

By News Desk 1 Updated: 24th August 2020 6:27 pm IST
Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam stuns fans in her new post on social media by doing a full split.

A video post on Instagram has Elli dressed in a black crop top and shorts, paired with a hot pink ankle-to-knee tights. Drum rolls play at the back.

“When you have an announcement,” she captioned the video.

The Swedish-Greek actress tried baking cookies recently and said the outcome was decent.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang”.

Source: IANS
