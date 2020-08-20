Elli AvrRam post is about ‘doing nothing’

Mumbai, Aug 20 : Actress Elli AvrRam has shared a stunning new post and it is all about doing nothing and staying happy amid the lockdown in 2020.

Elli took to Instagram to share a picture, where she is seen sitting on the floor in a thigh high slit dress and flaunting her toned legs. She is seen wearing no makeup and to complete her look she has left her hair open.

“The laziness of just being, doing nothing and staying happy lockdown 2020,” Elli captioned the image, which currently has over 1,12,951 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elli, who usually keeps her fans and followers entertained with her daily dose of dance on social media, had recently tried poetry and had written a few lines on sunset.

The Swedish-Greek actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang” and will reportedly next be seen in “RoohiAfza”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.