Elli AvrRam reveals her rules to play ‘Hide & Seek’

Mumbai, Nov 16 : Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is in a playful mood and wants to indulge in hide and seek.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram. In the clip, which seems to be have been taken during her Maldivian holiday recently, Elli is seen posing behind a tree dressed in a white ensemble.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Wanna play Hide & Seek… Rules: Hide from my eyes and seek for my soul.”

Elli recently posted a picture, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants. She had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc