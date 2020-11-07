Elli AvrRam tries out ‘very tough and fun’ aerial yoga

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 7:49 pm IST
Elli AvrRam tries out 'very tough and fun' aerial yoga

Mumbai, Nov 7 : Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has a new trick to stay fit and healthy. She is trying out aerial yoga lately.

Posting a photo on Instagram on Saturday, she wrote: “Finally got to try out Aerial Yoga. Very tough and so much fun! (Video coming soon lol)”

Even though she shared the photo this weekend, the shot that captures her doing aerial yoga seems to have been taken earlier as in the caption, she used hashtags #throwback, #kandimamaldives, #aerialyoga, #workout, #keepfit, #staystrong, #ElliAvrRam, #yourstruly and #monkey.

Apart from inspiring to be physically fit, she has also been spreading messages through her posts.

READ:  Oppn indulged in scaremongering on CAA, Art 370: Modi

“Never allow yourself to be a victim, instead find your light, stand up, and move forward with Victory,” she had posted earlier.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 7:49 pm IST
Back to top button