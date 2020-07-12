Elon Musk hints again at Tesla Model 3 arrival in India

San Francisco: After several attempts in the past to launch Tesla cars for the Indian roads, Elon Musk is yet to inaugurate a Tesla showroom in India. However, he has once again hinted to let his Indian fans drive an electric Model 3 “hopefully soon”.

In response to a query by a follower who booked the car four years ago, Musk replied that the “launch should hopefully happen soon”.

“Dear @elonmusk. When is the Tesla3 expected in India? Booked over 4 years ago!!” asked Arvind Gupta.

“Sorry, should hopefully be soon!” replied Musk.

Musk has been moving back and forth on his India dream for couple of years.

He has blamed the Indian government’s policies for giving up on his India dreams. He also criticised the FDI norms for the delay in the electric car maker’s entry into the Indian market.

“Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately,” Musk had tweeted in response to a Twitter user who wrote “No Tesla in India” on his Twitter handle.

Tesla’s Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja announced his retirement from the firm last year, bringing Musk’s India dream to a halt again.

Tesla was expected to enter India with the Model 3 that sells for nearly $35,000.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tesla headquarters at Palo Alto, California and met Musk who gave Modi a tour of the company’s electric car plant.

Tesla has not launched any of its electric cars in India or any other country in South Asia yet. The only Asian market where Tesla has a presence is China.

