Elon Musk may dethrone Bezos as world’s richest man soon

Elon Musk, CEO of Telsa and Space X might soon overtake Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, and will claim the spot as the world’s richest man.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Musk is just short of USD 3 Million to surpass Bezos. Musk has a total net worth of USD 181 billion, whereas Bezos has a total net worth of USD 184 billion.

This change in the title for Bezos will interesting as he has been the world’s richest man since 2017. However, Musk is catching up to pace and has surpassed the CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates in November 2020 as the world’s second richest man.

During the pandemic, Musk has managed to add a gigantic USD 150 billion to his net worth. Meanwhile, Bezos added USD 70 billion to his net worth in the same period.

Tesla’s share price surged 743% in 2020, which has to be the fastest in adding figures to Musk’s wealth. The company also delivered a total of 499,550 vehicles which crossed the Wall Street estimate of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

To announce the achievement, Musk tweeted, “So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all.”

The top 500 world’s richest men, together made USD 1.8 trillion this year, which in comparison to last year has increased by 31%.