Elon Musk turns down offer to join Twitter board of directors

Twitter chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agarwal on Monday confirmed that Tesla founder Elon musk has turned down an offer to join the social media platform’s board of directors.

Agarwal put up a tweet sharing the news that Musk has refused to join the board and said, “Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here.”

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

In a letter to the board members, Agarwal said that the company was in deliberation with Musk to rope him in. The CEO of Tesla and business tycoon was supposed to join the board on April 9, but he reportedly informed Agarwal that he would not be joining the board.

It is to be noted that on April 5, Twitter had offered Musk a seat in the board. The announcement was made by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal himself.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal said in a tweet.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.

Welcome, Elon! I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal added.

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022



In response, Musk tweeted, “Looking forward to working with Parag and Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

With inputs from ANI