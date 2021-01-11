Elon Musk’s girlfriend, singer Grimes contracts COVID-19

By Mansoor|   Updated: 11th January 2021 11:19 pm IST
Canadian musician Grimes (Source: Instagram/ grimes)

Washington: Elon Musk’s girlfriend and Canadian musician Grimes has recently revealed that she has contracted COVID-19.

According to Page Six, Grimes said that she has “finally,” caught COVID-19 and it has been a trippy experience for her.

“Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” she announced as she wrote in her Instagram stories.

The 32-year-old singer shares a baby boy with Musk. She has been with the founder of SpaceX since 2018 and they welcomed their first child together in May 2020.

The musician did not reveal if her partner or her son has contracted the virus or not.

Source: ANI

