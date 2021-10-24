Eluru sub registrar booked for sexually harassing colleague

Hyderabad: A sexual harassment case has been registered against the Sub-registrar of Eluru, West Godavari District, Jayaraju, for sexually harassing an attendant working in the audit section at the branch.

The woman filed a complaint with the Disha Police after the accused Sub-registrar Jayaraju kept harassing her even after she reported him to higher authorities. He was only reprimanded and the issue was sidelined without any further action. Her complaint to authorities saw no effects on Jayaraju as his harassment only intensified. The victim claimed that he threatened to kill her if she refused to comply with his demands.

The case registered with the Disha police is being investigated and reports reveal that the accused working as a sub-registrar in the audit section had been booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau in Jangareddygudam, three years ago.