Elusive leopard caught by public in Medak district

Hyderabad: A leopard, which was giving sleepless nights to the residents of Kamaram Thanda of Sankrampeta mandal from Medak district , was caught by them.

The leopard has been moving in and around the Thanda during night times. It is also attacking the cattle tied in the Thanda sending a sense of fears among the residents. Panic stricken residents informed about the movement of the leopard to the officials of the forest department.

The officials came to the thanda and set up some cages at different points. The leopard was caught in one of such cages . The district SP Chandana Deepthi also visited the Thanda and supervised the arrangements made for the shifting of the leopard.