Elusive leopard strikes again at Rajendranagar

SM BilalUpdated: 10th October 2020 1:44 pm IST

Hyderabad: The elusive leopard which is on prowl in city outskirts, since more than four months has again targeted cattle in Rajendranagar. The fresh movements of the predator has left the locals in panic.

For the second time the leopard has targeted a cattle farm at WALAMATRI (Rice Research Centre) area under Rajendra Nagar. The locals were panicked to find partly eaten carcass of the cattle.

The partly eaten carcass was found at a cattle farm in Rajendra Nagar

On coming to know about the incident the owner of the farm had informed, police and forest officials have rushed to the spot.

On August 26, the leopard attacked cows and a half-eaten body of a calf was found later. After the incident, the forest officials set up ten cameras in the area but no trace of the animal has been found. However, two months after the incident, the leopard left the residents in panic again by attacking the cattle.

On May 14 a leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.

Locals alerted the police, who informed the forest department. A rescue team from the forest department with the help of police launched an operation to catch the feline.

