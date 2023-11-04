Email threat to Mukesh Ambani: 19-yr-old Telangana man arrested

Hyderabad: A teenager from Telangana has been arrested and booked by Mumbai’s Gamdevi police for sending threatening emails to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

The accused, Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardh, 19, with the pseudonym “Shadab Khan,” first sent an e-mail to Mukesh Ambani on October 27.

He demanded a payment of Rs 20 crore, accompanied by a lethal threat, “If you (Ambani) do not give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you; we have the best shooters in India,” he reportedly wrote.

Email threats to Mukesh Ambani increase in intensity

He kept sending more emails and aggressively demanded Rs 200 crore, penning another “death warrant” threat. In subsequent messages, the accused doubled this demand, with a final demand pegged at Rs 400 crore this week.

Gamdevi police traced the 19-year-old’s IP addresses to Telangana. He was arrested and will be produced before the court and remanded to police custody till November 8.

Police perceive threatening emails as prank

Police believe that the emails may not have been part of a larger organised blackmail scheme but an ill-conceived prank. Police said, “It appears that it is mischief committed by teenagers. Our investigation is underway, and we will try to get to the root of the matter.”