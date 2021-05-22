Embassy REIT partners Corporates to provide ICU beds to govt hospitals

Bengaluru: Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, has led a consortium of their Office Park tenants to set-up 69 fully fitted ICU beds, life-saving medical equipment and manpower to operationalise ICUs in 3 government hospitals in Bengaluru.

Embassy REIT, through its Corporate Connect Programme, has mobilized over Rs 7.3 crores with corporate partners ANZ, Swiss Re and CapitaLand, amongst others.

The entity managed the initiative to liaise with the Health Department to identify the beneficiary hospitals, shortlisted suppliers for the life-saving medical equipment, and raised funds towards activating this crucial relief initiative towards strengthening the Government’s effort to manage Covid-19.

The hospitals will also benefit from manpower assistance from Doctors for You, Cloud Physicians and LabourNet with the support of the Azim Premji Foundation, which will tackle the acute shortage of intensivists, doctors and nurses required to operate the ICUs.

The health department will provide ventilators for these hospitals from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Currently, 46 of the 69 ICU beds are in the process of being set-up and operationalised at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar and Jayanagar General Hospital. The remaining 23 ICU beds will be finalized in the coming week. The beneficiaries of these hospitals will receive treatment free of cost.