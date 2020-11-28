Emergency meeting at Mamata’s residence after Suvendu resigns as minister

Kolkata, Nov 27 : After West Bengal Irrigation and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari stepped down as minister, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee called an emergency meeting at her residence here on Friday evening.

Sources said that the resignation letter of Adhikari has already been accepted by the CM and she is going to hand over the charge of the two state government departments — irrigation and transport — to other cabinet members.

The charge of transport department is likely to go to state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim while state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee is likely to get the additional responsibility of the irrigation department.

The meeting was called on an emergency basis at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. Top party leaders, including Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Firhad Hakim, are likely to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and the party’s Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy said: “We will continue to hold talks with Suvendu Adhikari on the issue as he has not yet resigned from the party membership and as a Trinamool legislator.”

Source: IANS

