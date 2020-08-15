Emigrants Welfare Forum demands help for migrant workers from the Gulf

Hyderabad: The coronavirus pandemic has robbed many Indian migrant workers here and abroad of their livelihoods. The Telangana government provided a free quarantine facility to 5,353 migrant workers who returned from the Gulf region. Yet, that free facility has been withdrawn citing an inability to follow social distancing norms. With this convenience no longer available, the Emigrants Welfare Forum (EWF) is demanding that the Telangana Chief Minister allow for home quarantine in the same way Maharashtra and Kerala are doing so.

Quoting official information as of August 13, EWF President Bheem Reddy Mandha, stated in a press release, “Under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) 46,488 Passengers have arrived at the Hyderabad Airport by 285 flights from 30 countries.”

An estimated 20,000 migrants have arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Gulf countries since then. Yet, the removal of the free quarantine facility has only added to their woes.

Both these amounts roughly equal Rs. 20,000.

Now, these poor workers are also paying up to Rs. 10 crore in hotel charges alongside the cumulative airfares of up to Rs. 40 crore.

Case Study

For instance, a Mancherial District native, Mr. Jakkula Thirupathi, is one such worker who went to Dubai to seek employment on an ‘Azad’ visa. This visa cost him Rs. 2 lakhs.

He could not get a job as a driver and instead became a construction worker. However, when the corona crises rendered him jobless and penniless, he returned to Hyderabad by borrowing money from others.

Like many other workers, he was quarantined at Hotel Silicon Ville in Gachibowli. Yet, with these quarantine services not free anymore, his wife has helped submit a petition to with the help of President of the Pravasi Mitha Labour Union Swadesh Parkipandla.

She too seeks help to pay for these services. The last date to pay for those quarantine charges is Rs. 8,000.

He can be reached on +971544719190.