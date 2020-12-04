Eminent India-born US scientist Kapany passes away

Chandigarh, Dec 4 : Eminent India-born US scientist and patron of Sikh arts and literature, Narinder Singh Kapany (94), passed away in California on Friday. He is survived by his son and daughter.

In a condolence message, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he was saddened to learn about the death of Kapany, whom he termed as a great philanthropist and the founder of the Sikh Foundation who introduced various aspects and facets of Sikhism globally through several books, art works and exhibitions, besides working tirelessly for preserving Sikh architectural heritage.

He also recalled Kapany’s contributions in the field of science and technology. Being the father of fibre optics, he would be ever remembered by one and all for his pioneering research in this field, besides lasers, solar energy and pollution monitoring.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.