Eminent personalities, lawyer P. Nagesh and scientist Sekhar Basu die of COVID-19 on Thursday

By News DeskUpdated: 25th September 2020 3:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: Eminent Personalities P. Nagesh (Lawyer) and Sekhar Basu (Scientist) dies of Covid-19 on Thursday. P. Nagesh Lawyer died of Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was a renowned corporate lawyer with over 26 years of experience in corporate laws, advisory, and litigation.

During the pandemic brought relief to lakhs of SSC students,  he was the first lawyer that drove everyone towards oxygen management in state-run hospitals. Three weeks ago, he succumbed to a massive heart attack, and yesterday he dies of COVID-19.

Nuclear Scientist Shekhar Basu dies

Sekhar Basu, a Nuclear Scientist died of COVID-19 complications at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

READ:  KCR to give nod for city buses soon

He adored for his contributions to the country’s atomic energy program. He was awarded as Padma Shri in 2014. He had also pioneered the highly complex reactor for India’s first nuclear- powered submarine INS Arihant. Dr. Basu was suffering from COVID-19 and other kidney ailments. He breathed his last just three days after turning 68.


PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to the scientist. “I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering,” he tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News DeskUpdated: 25th September 2020 3:36 pm IST
Back to top button