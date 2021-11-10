Emirates Airline cancels four flights due to heavy rains in Chennai

Dubai: Dubai-based Emirates airline on Wednesday announced that four flights have been canceled due to heavy rains in Chennai.

According to a report published in Khaleej Times, these flights were scheduled to take off on November 10 and 11.

These flights are

EK542: Dubai‑Chennai EK543: Chennai‑Dubai EK544: Dubai‑Chennai EK545: Chennai‑Dubai

Emirates Airline further announced, “Customers with the final destination Chennai will not be accepted for travel during this period from any point on the Emirates network”.

Heavy rains in Chennai

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said that 12 people have died in various parts of the state due to heavy rain in the past three days.

Following the heavy rainfall, Schools and colleges in Chennai and adjoining districts have switched over to online classes after the state government declared holidays.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on November 10-11.