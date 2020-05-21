Emirates Airline resumes flights, Dubai Airports issues guidelines

Dubai: Emirates Airline on Thursday started passenger flights from Dubai Airport to nine destinations.

These destinations are London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

In order to ensure safety of both staff and passengers, both Dubai Airport and Emirate airline took necessary precautionary measures.

Precautionary measures at Dubai Airport

In the press statement, Dubai Airports officials asked passengers to wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and reach the airport four hours before their flight.

Passengers without confirmed tickets are not allowed to enter the airport.

It may be noted that passengers have to wear a mask and gloves at the airport. However, in the flight, only mask is mandatory. They have to fill health declaration forms also.

Protective barriers are installed at the check-in desk and immigration counters as a precautionary measure.

Precautionary measures on Emirates Airline flights

Passengers have to board by row, from the last row to the first. Emirates agents ensure the boarding sequence.

In the flight, meals are served in sterilized cutlery and crockery.

In order to minimize risk of contracting virus by touching, the airline decided not to supply magazine and printed reading materials.

Emirates airline also gives complimentary hygiene kits to every passenger. Each kit consists of masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

Staff including cabin crew and boarding agents who interact directly with travelers wears personal protective equipment (PPE).

