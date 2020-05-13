Emirates Airlines to resume passenger flights to these destinations

Dubai: Emirates Airlines decided to start passenger flights from the UAE to nine destinations. The service will resume on 21st May.

These destinations are London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

Announcing the decision, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said that with the resumption of the service, customers will get more options to travel from UAE to nine destinations. He also made an announcement that passenger flights will be operated between the UK and Australia.

Travelers have to fulfill criteria

It may be mentioned that the travelers have to fulfill entry criteria set by their destination countries.

Persons who want to return to UAE need to get approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Apart from passenger flights, Emirates Airlines will continue repatriation flights. This week, the airline plans to operate flights from Dubai to other Tokyo Narita, Conakry and Dakar.

Precautionary measures taken by Emirates Airlines

In order to ensure the safety of the passengers and staff, the airlines have taken necessary precautionary measures.

As a precautionary measure, the temperature of customers and employees will be checked at Dubai International Airport.

Staff including cabin crew and boarding agents who interact directly with travelers will wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

