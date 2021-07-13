Emirates extends flight suspension from India, 3 other countries till July 21

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates airline on Monday has said that the flights from India and three other countries will remain suspended until July 21.

The suspension on inbound passenger flights from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been extended, the airline stated on its website.

“In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021,” the airline said.

Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

The airline added that UAE nationals, UAE golden visa holders, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are exempt and can be accepted for travel. “Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” said the Emirates.

The Emirates has suspended flights from India since April 24, after the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in a similar move, on May 13, it also suspended entry for passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.