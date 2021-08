Dubai-based carrier Emirates has released behind-the-scenes footage of its now viral promo shot atop the world’s tallest tower – Burj Khalifa.

The ad was filmed without any green screen or special effects. It shows a person standing at the top donning the Emirates cabin crew uniform, sorting through a series of placards which read: “Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly Better.”