Emirates Group to recruit over 500 IT professionals

Dubai: UAE-based Emirates Group on Tuesday announced that it is planning to hire more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months.

The group is looking for skilled persons to fill the posts in cyber security, technical product management, DevOps, hybrid cloud, modern architecture, software engineering, service management, digital workplace, agile delivery, and innovation, Gulf News reported.

In a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office, the chief operating officer of Emirates Group said, “Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data, and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner”.

Emirates group to recruit cabin crew, other staff

Due to rise in the economic activities, the group has announced the plan to hire professionals. Earlier, the president of the Group said that the airline is expected to return to profitability in the fiscal year 2022-23.

In the month of September, the group had announced the recruitment of 3000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees.

In October, the group announced its plan to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months in response to the easing of COVID-19 regulations around the world and the increase in vaccination rates.

Earlier, Emirates had called back pilots, cabin crew, and other operational staff who resigned after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.