Emirates lifts ban on transit flights from India

Abu Dhabi: Soon after the United Arab Emirates authorities on Tuesday announced that eligible travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other countries would be allowed to travel to/through the UAE from August 5, Dubai’s leading airline Emirates released a list of twelve stranded residents can return or transit.

The airline said, “The UAE authorities have announced that effective August 5, 2021, eligible travellers from the countries below will be allowed to travel to/through the UAE.”

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Nigeria

Uganda

Nepal (Operated by flydubai)

Eligible customers will only be allowed to transit through UAE from the countries below:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Indonesia

South Africa

Vietnam

Zambia

Earlier on Tuesday-August 3, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers from key sectors will also be allowed in. Among these health workers working in the Emirates: doctors, nurses and technicians.

Teachers at universities, colleges, schools and education institutes can return too.

Students, humanitarian cases, those employed in federal and local government agencies and those undergoing medical treatment in the UAE are the other exempted categories.

The airline urged customers to check their website for updates on the latest travel protocols, which will be posted as soon as they are available.

Holders of valid residency who have received full vaccination in the United Arab Emirates and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and hold vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country are allowed to enter from those countries.

The authorities also announced that prior approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is mandatory for residents wishing to return to the UAE.

The Dubai-based airline suspended flights from India since April 24, after the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.