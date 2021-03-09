Emirates offers complimentary hotel stay for Dubai-bound passengers

New Delhi, March 8 : To lure more passengers travelling to Dubai, Emirates has offered special fares, free additional baggage allowance and up to complimentary hotel stay from March 15 to June 30.

According to the airline, travellers booking return economy class tickets to Dubai from March 8 to 28, for travel between March 15 and June 30 are eligible for “a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis”.

For business class and first class passengers who book flights during the same period “can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival”.

As per the statement, promotional return fares to Dubai start from Rs 17,982 in economy class, Rs 68,996 in business class and Rs 192,555 in first class.

“Passengers can also leave the problem of packing behind as Emirates has added an additional 10kg free baggage allowance when travelling back to India from Dubai, leaving even more room for shopping,” the airline said in a statement.

“Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network. Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors.”

Apart from the offer, the airline is also providing flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with Covid-19 cover.

