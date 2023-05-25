Emirates offers free hotel stay for passengers travelling to or via Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based airline, Emirates is now offering free hotel stays to all passengers travelling to or stopping over in Dubai for a limited period of time.

First and business-class passengers can take advantage of a free two-night stay at the 25-hour Dubai One Central hotel.

Additionally, those travelling business and first class are entitled to a chauffeur‑drive service to and from the airport.

The airline is also offering a free one-night stay at the Novotel World Trade Center, Dubai, for those travelling in premium or economy class.

All smiles at work, because the sky is our office. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3jZ1hqEiSk — Emirates (@emirates) May 24, 2023

Eligibility requirements

The booking period is open from May 11, 2023, to June 11, 2023, for travel from May 26, 2023, to August 31, 2023.

To avail the offer, passengers must send an email to EmiratesOffer@emirates.com with the booking reference, date of arrival in Dubai, passengers’ names, contact numbers and email address to receive hotel confirmation.

Passengers travelling through Dubai will have to stop for at least 24 hours to be eligible for free accommodation.

If the 25Hours Hotel Dubai or Novotel Dubai Trade Center are not available for the arrival dates, the airline will book the accommodation at another hotel with a similar star rating.

The hotel room will be subject to a 24-hour hold from the time of flight arrival regardless of the hotel’s standard check-in and check-out time, which means if the flight arrives at 4 am, the room will be booked for 24 hours from then.