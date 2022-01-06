Emirates restrict entry, suspends flight for passengers from 13 countries to Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have led Emirates Airlines to place suspension of passenger services from 13 destinations—six African countries, and one-way suspension of services from seven other countries.

In an update on its website on Wednesday, January 5, customers originating from the following destinations are not accepted for travel to or through Dubai, until further notice.

Restrictions on entry and transit through Dubai

Republic of Angola (LAD)

Republic of Guinea (CKY)

Republic of Kenya (NBO)

United Republic of Tanzania (DAR)

Republic of Uganda (EBB)

Republic of Ghana (ACC)

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (ADD)

Cancelled flights (to and from Dubai)

Republic of Cote d’Ivoire

Lusaka

Harare

Lagos

Abuja

Casablanca

How to proceed if you’re travelling from one of these countries

Passengers who have already booked flights from these destinations do not need to contact the airline. “Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking,” Emirates advises on its website.

“Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and, when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”

What are the exemptions?

UAE citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and these countries, and golden visa holders are exempt from restrictions and can fly in from these countries.

These travellers must submit a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure where possible. Another PCR test will be required at the airport upon arrival in the UAE.

A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions and golden visa holders.