Emirates resumes on-ground services; Dubai Airport lounge reopened

Dubai: Emirates resumed on-ground services including signature Chauffeur Drive service and lounge at Dubai Airport.

As per the information provided on the airlines media center, it has opened one lounge at Terminal 3 of the airport. It will serve first, business class and eligible Emirates Skywards members.

Physical distancing at Dubai Airport lounge

In order to ensure physical distancing, the number of seats has been reduced at the lounge at Dubai Airport.

The airlines company is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety of the customers. It is sanitizing the lounge with regular intervals. Wearing masks have been made mandatory.

Chauffeur Drive service

Apart from lounge, Emirates started the Chauffeur Drive service for First and Business class customers.

At the end of the every shift, the vehicles are being cleaned as a part of precautionary measures.

Courtesy “twitter/emirates”

Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, aviation industry has suffered a huge losses due to the lockdown imposed by many countries across the world.

Still many countries have not resumed international flights as the number of coronavirus cases is still rising. Countries that allowed the international travels are taking extra precautionary measure.

Emirates passenger flights

Meanwhile, Emirates Airline declared that in the month of June, it has resumed passenger flights to over 20 cities and expressed hope that in July, it will serve over 50 destinations.