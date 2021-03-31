Emirates’ special flight to carry only vaccinated crew, passengers from next month

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced its intention on Tuesday to operate a special flight on April 10 carrying a crew and passengers who have received the vaccine, to celebrate the great progress recorded by the vaccination program in the United Arab Emirates.

On April 10, EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00 local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 local time.

The unique EK 2021 flight not only celebrates the success of the vaccination program to date, but also highlights the progress Emirates has made in vaccinating its employees, especially the cabin crew.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience the Emirates Airbus A380, which is equipped with the new premium economy class cabin and modern cabins in all classes.

They will also enjoy the full Emirates Airline experience during the flight, including Emirates’s unique, award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, in addition to an in-flight lounge for first-class and business passengers, and a dining experience and integrated services provided by the friendly crew.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the world leaders in providing the “COVID-19” vaccine to citizens and residents for free.

To date, the country has provided 8 million doses of the vaccine, and has provided protection to more than half of the country’s population, making it among the best countries in the world in terms of vaccination rates.

The Emirates Group supported the national vaccination program by providing COVID-19 vaccines to its employees in the United Arab Emirates.

To date, the two doses of the vaccine have been received by more than 35,000 employees at several sites of the group.

The percentage of pilots and air crew members who have received the two doses of the vaccine has increased to 85% to date.

All Emiratis and UAE residents who have received a booster dose of the Covid 19 vaccine two weeks before the flight departure are eligible.

Tickets can be purchased at the airline’s contact center, UAE sales office and local travel agents.

All passengers on the special flight will be tested for free RTPCR COVID-19.

They are asked to adhere to the rules of social distance and wear a mask while traveling.