Emirates to offer complimentary hotel stay for transit travellers

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Airlines, the leading airline in Dubai, has renewed the Dubai connect initiative to offer free hotel accommodation in the emirate to transit travellers, including those from India, with a layover time of more than 10 hours.

The offer is available to customers booked in all classes (first class, business, and economy), connecting stopover time is between 10 and 24 hours.

The service must be booked at least 24 hours before the next flight to Dubai.

How to book Dubai connect service

To book a Dubai connect service, the connecting flight on the traveler’s itinerary should be the best means of communication. This means that the stop time in Dubai between two flights must be the shortest available time.

If the connecting flight departs after another flight, a previous connecting flight to the passenger’s destination, the reservation will not be eligible for Dubai connect.

Passengers who have booked from one of the restricted countries (Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia) with a Dubai connect package must meet the final destination requirements and the registration and regulation of the UAE follows requirements.

If you are travelling from one of the restricted countries, you will be required to leave the airport if your transit time is more than 10 hours.

Following options available if you are required to stay outside of the airport during your transit period

If you qualify for a Dubai connect package, you can book the service at least 24 hours before departure.

If you do not qualify for Dubai connect, you can stay at a hotel or with family and friends at your own expense if you are eligible for visa on arrival or have a pre‑approved visa to enter Dubai.

If you are unable to provide evidence of the means to leave the airport for a transit over 10 hours, you will be denied boarding at the point of origin.

On September 10, United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from a list of previously suspended countries including India and other countries, effective from September 12, 2021.