Emirates to provide home check-in service for first-class passengers

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 17th June 2022 10:21 pm IST
Emirates Airlines

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced the addition of another distinguished experience for its first-class customers in Dubai and Sharjah, by providing them with the check-in service at homes or hotels in complete comfort and without fees.

Emirates stated in a statement, that its employees visit the homes or hotels where customers stay on pre-booked appointments to complete all travel procedures, including checking documents, registering baggage, and issuing boarding passes.

There is an allocated counter at the airport for any last-minute extra luggage.

The check-in agents will take the luggage directly to the airport, while customers can choose to go to the airport at their convenience using the pre-booked Emirates complimentary chauffeur-drive service.

According to Emirates Airlines, customers must book the free home travel procedures service at least 24 hours before the flight, noting that the last date for completing the service is six hours before the plane takes off.

On arrival at Dubai International Airport, which should be at least 90 minutes before the flight, passengers proceed directly to the immigration and security section and then proceed to the Emirates lounge for first-class passengers.

Emirates Airlines provides more than 1,700 first-class seats on its fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

