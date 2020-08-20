Emirates to run repatriation flights to India till Aug 31

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 1:39 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 21 : Dubai-based Emirates airline has commenced repatriation flights between the UAE and India.

The airline will operate flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 to August 31.

“The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of the UAE currently in India to return to the UAE,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, all flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Earlier, Emirates had operated special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between July 12 and 26. The airline had operated flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

