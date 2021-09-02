Emirates updates travel requirements for Indian passengers

Abu Dhabi: Emirates airline on Wednesday updated travel requirements for Indian passengers with tourist visas visiting Dubai.

On August 29, 2021, United Arab Emirates (UAE) had announced that it will resume issuing tourist visas for fully vaccinated people from all countries starting from August 30.

The decision includes countries from which entry was previously prohibited, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lankan, Nigeria, and Uganda.

General directorate of residency and foreigners affairs (GDRFA) or federal authority for identity & citizenship (ICA) approval is not required for tourists travelling from these countries to the UAE.

Specific protocols to be followed

A valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility.

A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

They will be required to take another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International airport.

Indians traveling to India via Dubai can get a visa for a maximum of fourteen days upon arrival in Dubai, provided they have: a visitor’s visa or a green card issued by the USA, or a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or the EU.

Visas issued by the US, UK or EU must be valid for at least 6 months.

The Dubai-based airline suspended flights from India since April 24, after the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On August 5, the UAE lifted the ban for transit travellers for six countries including India.

All the transit passengers must complete all the requirements of their final destination.

Transit passengers from the following countries must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken at most 72 hours before departure: Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia.