Emirates urges passengers to arrive 3 hrs before departure amid summer surge

Abu Dhabi: With the start of the summer holidays in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Eid Al Adha just around the corner, Emirates airlines are expecting a very busy period at Dubai International Airport.

Emirates Airlines has urged travellers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

The airline has said that there are a number of ways to further enhance the travel experience and avoid delays—

Use Emirates App:

Download the Emirates app to have travel plans conveniently at your fingertips. The app allows users to book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass, pre-plan meals, book chauffer drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via the ice inflight entertainment.

Check COVID-19 travel requirements in advance

Emirates recommends passengers arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight so there’s time for any extra health and safety checks. Face masks are required for flights. The travel requirements for various countries change frequently so passengers are advised to check the COVID‑19 test requirements and the health documents needed for travel to Dubai and all Emirates’ current worldwide destinations.

Sign Up for WhatsApp updates:

Travellers in Dubai can get the latest travel requirements on WhatsApp for popular destinations. This is the latest information that the customer service team have and is updated daily.

Also Read Emirates ranks 4th most valuable airline brand globally

Online check-in

Travellers can check in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in option on www.emirates.com. It’s also possible to select a seat and preferred meal and take advantage of any last-minute upgrade options. At the airport, it’s easy to drop bags at the dedicated baggage drop desks and download a digital boarding pass to use at most international airports.

Smart Gates

Register to use the smart gates at Emirates Terminal 3 and speed through Immigration every time when you return to Dubai. If you’re a UAE citizen or resident, you can use your passport, boarding pass or a valid UAE ID. Smart Gates can also be used by GCC nationals or a visa-on-arrival visitor with a biometric passport.