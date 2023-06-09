Emirati, American take home Rs 8.24 crore each in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: Emirati and American nationals won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,24,94,700) each in the Dubai Duty-Free draw (DDF) on Wednesday.

Thirty-three-year-old Jaber Al Zaabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) national based in Ras Al Khaimah, who works for the Ministry of Defence, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 425 after buying the lucky ticket number 0142, which he purchased on May 27.

Another millionaire is Marwan G, a 59-year-old American national based in Dubai in Millennium Millionaire Series 428 with ticket number 2528, which he purchased online on May 17

Marwan, who works as a general manager for an auto repair company in Dubai, has been living in the country from the past six years.

“I don’t know what to say. Thank you and God bless Dubai Duty Free,” an elated Marwan told DDF organizers.