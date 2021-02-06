Emma Corrin, Harry Styles co-star in ‘My Policeman’

Los Angeles, Feb 5 : Actress Emma Corrin will star opposite singer-actor Harry Styles in upcoming romantic drama, My Policeman.

Michael Grandage directs the screen adaptation of the Bethan Robert novel of the same name, based on an adapted screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Styles and Corrin will star as Tom and Marion in the film, set in the late 1990s. The story starts with the arrival of elderly Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, which triggers the exploration of events from 40 years prior — a passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Corrin is best known for her role as Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth season of The Crown, which has earned her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice nominations. Last year, she made her debut film appearance in Misbehaviour, a historical drama in which she starred alongside Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

