Emma Roberts has a secret Tumblr account

Los Angeles, Oct 28 : Hollywood actress Emma Roberts says she has a secret account on social networking website Tumblr with just six followers.

“I’m spending too much time on Instagram, that’s for sure, and just ordering too much food on Caviar these days. But I’m also a secret Tumblr lover. I love Tumblr, which is something people don’t know about me — I have six followers on a Tumblr account no one knows is me. It’s my happy space,” Roberts told glamour.com.

On Instagram, she has over 14 million followers. Unlike Instagram, which allows users to post photographs, Tumblr is a microblogging platform where users can post images, video or text in a small version of a blog post.

Emma is presently expecting her first child with actor Garrett Hedlund.

“In the midst of such a crazy year that has had so much hardship and heartbreak, (it’s nice) to have something to look forward to. The baby’s coming, and I’m so excited to put a movie out that I think will put smiles on people’s faces or hopefully let them escape for two hours,” she said.

Talking about what she learnt about herself through pregnancy, the actress said: “It’s been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now. It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it’s been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still.”

“That’s been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that. To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next. I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that’s been — some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful,” she added.

