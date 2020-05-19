Emotional reunion of mother, daughter at Dubai Airport goes viral

Dubai: Heartbreak scenes were witnessed at Dubai Airport on Monday as an Indian woman broke down into tears after seeing her daughter.

The woman who is identified as Sabeena Dhalla started crying as soon as she saw her daughter for the first time after the death of her husband.

Husband succumbed to COVID-19

It may be mentioned that recently, Sabeena’s husband, Inayat Ali Dhalla, a long-time UAE resident went to his home country Tanzania. Unfortunately, Inayat contracted coronavirus and later succumbed to the infection in his home country.

Sabeena who had gone to London to see her ailing mother got the information about her husband’s death from her son Mujtaba who lives and works in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Hadiya was alone in UAE. Due to lockdown, her mother could not return from London.

Sabeena reunites with daughter at Dubai Airport

On Monday, when Sabeen returned to UAE and saw her daughter, she broke down into tears. Both mother and daughter collapsed to their knees.

Later, the video which was recorded by Sabeen’s friend went viral on social media.

It may be noted that Sabeen has to spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine at a Shaikh Zayed Road hotel before uniting with the daughter.

