Employed Indian couple thank UAE govt for saving their newborn

Abu Dhabi: An unemployed United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian couple thanked the UAE government, especially crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for saving their newborn baby and waiving the hospital expenses incurred in the infant’s treatment.

Shahana and Arshad Sulaiman, residents of UAE for three years, are both civil engineers but lost their jobs during the COVID -19 pandemic. Although they were looking for employment, they may have to pack their bags and leave forever if nothing works in their favour.

Shahana Sulaiman delivered a baby boy Nahl Zaeed, on June 15 2021 at a local hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The child was diagnosed with severe intestinal malrotation. The parents were asked by the neonatologist to transport him to another hospital since there were not enough facilities in the hospital to perform the complicated operation .

Shahana and Arshadh Sulaiman, approached Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) and told the team that their basic medical insurance would not cover the cost of the surgery. The hospital agreed to treat the child and monitored him for five days.

After the observation, Nahl Zaeed underwent surgery at SSMC and for one and a half months, he was in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). While the couple was considering moving to India, they were thankful for staying back in UAE as their child received appropriate treatment.

“We are really very thankful for the care they are offering to ex-pats like us. My husband and I feel so fortunate that I could deliver my baby here in UAE,” Shahana told Khaleej Times.