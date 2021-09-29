Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar to share screen for the first time

Mumbai: What could be more exciting than the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs watching their favourite stars together on screen? Fans of the leading stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi can rejoice as the actors are all set to collaborate for a movie.

Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar movie on cards

According to a report in News 18, Akshay and Emraan will be seen together in Karan Johar’s next production, which will be directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. This is going to be their first-ever collaboration.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are joining hands for a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit, Driving License. The film released in 2019, stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. As per the original story, Prithvi plays a superstar in the film. Initially, Suraj is shown as a huge fan of Prithvi but later turns into his biggest enemy.

It is being reported that Akshay will be playing Prithviraj’s character in the remake, while Emraan will essay the character played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. The shooting is expected to go on floors early next year, report said.

If the reports turn out to be true it is surely going to be a exciting project as we will get to see a fresh pair on the big screen.

What’s on their work front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Chehre along with Amitabh Bachchan. He is currently gearing up for Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

On the hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in ‘Bell Bottom’. He has about five movies that are all set to hit the theatres in the next couple of months and it includes, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘RakshaBandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’. There’s also ‘Oh My God’ and ‘Atrangi Re’, both of which are likely to release sometime next year.