Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘FAKE’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who was recently featured in a music video ‘Lut Gaye’, opened up about why he maintains a distance from the glitz and glamour, once his work is done. The actor who has completed almost two decades in the industry, called Bollywood ‘fake’.

In an recent radio interview with host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan Hashmi disclosed that he has followed a certain “work ethic” ever since he first made an appearance in films.

On being asked if he distances himself from the industry because he finds it ‘fake’ since insiders mostly hype people on their faces but also tear the same people down behind their back, Emraan said, “This is a fact. There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession.”

The ‘Raaz’ actor also confessed that he has always been grounded because of his friends and family, who are not from the showbiz. He even added that keeping a distance from the industry post his work helps him maintain his sanity.

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi has a set of interesting flicks lined-up. He is all set for the release of ‘Mumbai Saga’, a crime thriller by Sanjay Gupta alongside John Abraham, ‘Chehre’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Harami‘. Emraan will also be seen playing antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3’.