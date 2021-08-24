Emraan Hashmi to not feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

Mumbai: Bollywood’s much-awaited upcoming movie Tiger 3 is in full swing as the shoot for the film has already commenced in Russia. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to the country for the second schedule. First schedule was shot in Mumbai. It was also reported that Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing antagonist in Tiger 3.

However, neither Yash Raj Films nor the actor has confirmed his role in the third installment of Tiger Franchise. When Bollywood Hungama asked Emraan, who is currently in Mumbai promoting his film Chehre, about his role in Tiger 3, the actor said, “I’ve never come forward and said I am doing all those things.”

It is reported that Emraan’s introductory scene is mounted on a huge scene with a budget of Rs. 10 crores and he is also reportedly training hard for the film to bulk up for his role. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

In one of the old interviews, Emraan Hashmi was asked about film, to which he replied, “I don’t know. Am I a part of it? I’m hearing this news of me doing the film from the media. The talks are on. Ask Tiger (Salman Khan) if I’m doing the film or not.”

But the actor has expressed his desire to work with Salman. Speaking to to PTI, the actor has said, “I would love to work in the Tiger franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true,” the actor had said.

Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The first part – Ek Tha Tiger – released in 2012 while Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017. Salman Khan reprises his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third part while Katrina Kaif again plays Zoya Humaini.