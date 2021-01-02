Emraan Hashmi yearns to go back to pre-Covid era

By IANS|   Published: 2nd January 2021 8:24 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 2 : Actor Emraan Hashmi says he wishes to go back to the curfew-free and mask-free world. The actor shared a throwback picture from shooting in Slovakia on Saturday, while sharing his views.

“This time last year: streets of Slovakia.. Take me back to a curfew free, mask free world,” he tweeted on Saturday.

He had sent in good wishes to fans on Friday, writing: “What I’m trying to say is that it’s not goodbye sh***y 2020 it should be thank you 2020 for teaching us so many hard lessons,now we are stronger wiser and more equipped to deal with the worst. The worst that is not over yet,but something we will slowly but surely overcome in 2021.”

Emraan will next be seen in suspense drama “Chehre”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Rumy Jafry. “Chehre” also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

