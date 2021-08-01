Emraan Hashmi’s perfect biceps for ‘Tiger 3’ leaves fans stunned

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 1st August 2021
Actor Emraan Hashmi (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: It seems actor Emraan Hashmi is preparing hard for his role in ‘Tiger 3’.

On Sunday, the ‘Jannat’ star took to Instagram to share a picture, wherein he can be seen sweating it out in the gym.
“Just another arms day,” he captioned the post.

Emraan’s physical transformation has left netizens in awe of his fitness.

“This is amazing. Can’t wait to see you in ‘Tiger 3’, ” a user commented.

“Killer looks,” another one wrote.

A few days ago, he had even shared a picture of himself where he flaunted his chiselled abs, hinting he has been going through a lot of fitness routines to achieve a look for the antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

For the unversed, ‘Tiger 3’ is the third film in the successful ‘Ek Tha Tiger franchise’.

