Emrati Princess voices rare support for Chinese Muslims

A screenshot of a video posted to Twitter by Emrati Princess Hend Faisal Al Qassimi expressing solidarity with Uyghurs

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) princess Hend Faisal Al Qassemi on Sunday took to Twitter to issue a rare voice of support for persecuted Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

Al Qassemi, who publicly spoke out against Islamophobia, including the recently shaming of Indian expatriates working in the UAE for derogatory tweets against Muslim was responding to a call by Uyghur activist Arslan Hidayat on social media urging to show solidarity with the Uyghur Muslims.

Also Read UAE Princess takes a strong stand against racist comment

In the video, the author and fashion editor greets her fellow Muslims observing Ramadan and expresses her solidarity with their fight against oppression and hope the Chinese Muslim soon be released from the concentration camps.

Al Qassimi also calls on adherents of Islam to ‘stand together against this Muslim Holocaust that’s happening in China.’

In a video on Twitter, Arslan posted images of themselves marking Ramadan to show solidarity with Uyghurs.

I urge the royalty in the Arabian gulf and #Muslim influencers around the world to follow in the footsteps of @LadyVelvet_HFQ to publicly voice their solidarity with the #Uyghur Muslims who are suffering in #China’s #ConcentrationCamps.#UyghurHolocaust #MuslimHolocaust pic.twitter.com/mIa0ECpe2V — Arslan Hidayat (@arslan_hidayat) April 26, 2020

Al Qassimi’s video came days after Uyghur exile groups call for the leaders of Muslim-majority nations to end silence on Uyghurs.

Munich-based World Uyghur Congress (WUC) issued a statement at start of Ramadan urging the international community to speak out on behalf of members of the Uyghurs detained in Chinese ‘internment’ camps.

Thousands of Uyghur Muslims are currently in cramped conditions at so-called political education camps in China’s far western region of Xinjiang.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.