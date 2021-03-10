Encounter breaks out at Bijbehara in J&K

Srinagar, March 10 : An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“An encounter has started at the Kandipora Bijbehara area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job,” a police officer said.

