Encounter breaks out at J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Khurbatpora area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Khurbatpora area of Kulgam. Police and army on job,” the police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.